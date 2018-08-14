Junk Fest set for Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Main Street Van Buren,

VAN BUREN — The Old Town Merchants Association announced the that the Downtown Junk Fest will be held on Main Street in Van Buren on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2. The vendors will be open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday with entertainment provided during the festival.

The Junk Fest will take place on Main Street starting at Third Street to Eighth Street and feature Junk Fest vendors and food trucks. All the local shops and restaurants will also be open. Admission to Junk Fest is free.

Michelle Perry, Downtown Junk Fest Chairman, explained, “We will have high quality vendors bringing their best to our festival. Vendors will feature repurposed merchandise, vintage, salvaged, reclaimed, repurposed, antiques, boutique items, vintage clothing, farmhouse and more.”

“We have had over 80 vendors and are getting more every day, “said Perry. “We will have as many as we can get on the street to provide a great experience for our festival attendees."

The festival will also feature entertainment and food. "We have a wide variety of food trucks who will be attending, and several local restaurants will be open on the street,” said Daniel Perry, co-coordinator of the event. “We’re sure our guests will be able to find something they like to eat. "

Featured Entertainment

Stage 9: Live Local acts will be featured both days including Christian artist Brittany Morse and Larry B and the Cradle Rockers. Seating will be provided as well for those wanting to take a break and sit and enjoy the music. (Stage 9 is located inside Blanche Moore Park on Main Street.)

Vintage Car and Tractor Show: Around the Historic Crawford County Courthouse, the festival will feature a vintage tractor and car show.

Freedom Park: an expanded Farmers Market and a Splash Pad will be available in the park area.

Excursion Train: Visitors can ride the train on both days of the festival from the The Old Frisco Depot, a Van Buren landmark for over a century and now home to the Van Buren Visitors Center and boarding point for the Arkansas Missouri Railroad’s excursion train. Train tickets can be purchased by calling 479-725-4017 or online at www.amtrainrides.com

"The Downtown Junk Fest was our first here in Van Buren last year over Labor Day weekend and was the largest attended festival ever on Main Street,” said Roger Redden, President of The Old Town Merchants Association. “We are looking forward to a bigger and better event this year."

Vendor and food truck applications can be found at www.oldtownvanburen.com under the events section or email at downtownjunkfestvb@gmail.com or by calling or texting 479-522-7143 or 479-651-8342. Booths rent for $100 for a 10 X 12-foot area with discounts available for additional booth space.

Announced Sponsors include: Southern Drawn Graphics and Printing, Creative Furnishings by Jean, Attic Treasures and The Old Town Merchants Association

This event will be held rain or shine. For additional information visit www.facebook.com/DowntownJunkFestVB/.