Juvenile injured during shooting

The Malvern Police Department responded Friday to a shooting that occurred in the 100 block Front Street.

In connection with incident, Stephen Nix, 23, of Malvern, is facing charges of first degree battery and engaging in criminal group activity, said Asst. Chief Jim Bailey.

A juvenile female was injured during the shooting. She was treated at a local hospital and later released.

While responding, officers learned that the victim who was driving a vehicle, along with two other occupants allegedly arrived at a residence on Front Street.

A verbal altercation took place and Nix reportedly brandished a firearm. When the argument continue, Nix allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle and the driver was struck, Bailey said.

Along with Nix, two other individuals were detained during the investigation, but both were later released.

Nix was arrested and booked into the Hot Spring County jail.

During the execution of a search warrant at the residence, officers reportedly found narcotics and a firearm.

This incident is still under investigation, Bailey added.