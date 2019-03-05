Keeney’s inducted into Food Hall of Fame

Keeney's Food Market of Malvern and Hot Spring County recently made history in the Natural State by being inducted into the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame by the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee chose the finalists in each category and the winners were announced at a reception and induction ceremony at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Monday, February 25, 2019.

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, "Celebrate the Great State of the Plate In Arkansas," is a program of the Department of Heritage. It emphasizes to recognize and honor quality, legendary restaurants with unique foods and remarkable cooks and influential food entrepreneurs in Arkansas. Proudly, Keeney's Food Market has been chosen for recognition and it's service to the community for many decades.

The program is created and managed by the Department of Arkansas Heritage (DAH). According to the DAH, it is a statewide effort to recognize the “taste-setters” among us who provide an extra helping of good ol’ Arkansas hospitality. With multiple categories, there’s a recipe for recognition for everyone, from die-hard foodies to casual diners.

Keeney's Food Market is highly respected for this prestigious honor as one of the places in Arkansas filled with great food, great food traditions and great people who lovingly prepare food to serve the community.

For over 60 years, Mr. Charles Keeney and wife Maureen of Keeney's Food Market has provided the best service for all of Hot Spring County and most importantly the community in Malvern. Due to having one of the most well-known family-oriented services in Arkansas, Keeney's Food Market consistently keeps a longtime tradition of quality products, items in its grocery store. Keeney's diner "CK's" has become popular for many years. It's daily menu provides a variety of the best food to eat and to dine in for lunch at reasonable prices. Theres never a day Keeney's diner isn't busy with numerous customers coming to eat daily for lunch or getting take out orders. Its become the extraordinary place for the best unique taste for food with a friendliest atmosphere of service.

CK's daily menu consist of - famous chicken and dressing, meatloaf, tender roast beef hamburger and cheeseburger, a 12 ounce ribeye, a ribeye steak sandwich, spare ribs, a smoked pork or smoked beef plate, (fried, smoked and baked) white or dark meat chicken, a handful of sides (potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, green beans, coleslaw, green salad, French fries, corn nuggets, green salad, baked potato and onion rings), a list of sandwiches (sliced or chopped barbecue beef or pork, cold cut, Reuben, BLT, grilled cheese) and a note to ask about the day's pie selection and desserts.

The mission of the Department of Arkansas Heritage is to identify Arkansas' heritage and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by the discovery, preservation and presentation of the state's natural, cultural and historic resources. This is accomplished through the work of its eight divisions: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Old State House Museum.

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame was launched by the Department of Arkansas Heritage in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s iconic restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events. Nominations were accepted from the public in five categories: Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food- Themed Event, Gone But Not Forgotten and People’s Choice.

The Department of Arkansas Heritage announced and recognized the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame winners amongst other category finalist winners such as Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Events, Gone But Not Forgotten and People's Choice.

The following are winners announced at the reception and induction ceremony at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Monday, February 25, 2019.

ARKANSAS FOOD HALL OF FAME: The Craig Brothers Cafe of DeValls Bluff (Prairie County);

Burge’s Hickory Smoked Turkeys and Hams of Little Rock and Lewisville (Pulaski County and Lafayette County); and Keeney’s Food Market of Malvern (Hot Spring County).

PROPRIETOR OF THE YEAR: Loretta Tacker of Marion (Crittenden County)

FOOD-THEMED EVENTS: Hope Watermelon Festival (Hempstead County)

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Klappenbach Bakery of Fordyce (Dallas County)

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Honey Pies Gourmet Bakery and Cafe of Little Rock (Pulaski County), Nearly 650 nominations were received for the third class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

“People are passionate about their food! We are so pleased to see the increasing response from the public in this conversation on Arkansas food and food culture,” said Stacy Hurst, director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage. “From classics to new flavors, Arkansas’s food landscape continues to develop and we are pleased to be telling that story.” The 13-member selection committee includes Paul S. Austin, Swannee Bennett, Evette Brady, C.C. (Chip) Culpepper, Cindy Grisham, Stacy Hurst, Montine McNulty, Tim Morton, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Dr. Wendy Richter, Kat Robinson and Christina Shutt.