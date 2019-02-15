Keeney’s named finalist in 2019 Food Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) - If food is something that really calls your attention in all categories, then maybe you should consider marking your calendar to attend the Natural State's Food Hall of Fame 2019.

A total of 650 submissions, from all 75 counties in Arkansas were nominated for this event.

"This is the first year we've heard from every county across the state," said the Department of Arkansas Heritage Director, Stacy Hurst.

The department launched the program three years ago to recognize legendary restaurants, owners of the year, and food-themed events across the state.

The public nominated in these five categories:

• Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

• Proprietor of the Year

• Food-Themed Event

• Gone But Not Forgotten

• People's Choice

Pulaski takes the lead in number of votes for Arkansas 'Food Hall of Fame,' and other counties nominated for this category include Garland, Prairie, and Washington.

Five finalists are left for 'Proprietor of the Year,' and again Pulaski takes the lead with four votes.

In the 'Food-Themed Event' category, finalists include entries titled with anything from watermelon to duck gumbo.

Five counties were nominated for the 'Gone But Not Forgotten' category.

The 'People's Choice Award' has no finalists, because the winner was chosen based on the number of nominations there were for a particular restaurant.

The public is invited to the event at 5:30 on February, 25, at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

Tickets are $20.