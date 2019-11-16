Key second half defense secures Panthers victory against Clarendon 36-8, in first round playoff bout

The No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Panthers (10-1 overall) made a statement Friday, November 15, 2019 in the first round of the 2019 Class 2A state football playoffs in front of their home crowd at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium to defeat the No. 5 seed Clarendon Lions 36-8 for Week 11 of Arkansas high school football.

The Panthers advance to the second round of the 2A state playoffs to continue their path and quest to War Memorial. Magnet Cove will face No. 2 seed McCrory from the 3-2A Conference Friday, November 22, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

