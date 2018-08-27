Kittinger sentenced to Life plus 15

Elsbeth Tresa Kittinger, 49, has been sentenced to serve a term of life in prison, plus 15 years, to run consecutively. Kittinger appeared before Judge Chris E Williams earlier today, with her attorney, Gregory Crain.

Kittinger waived her right to a trial and pleaded guilty to charges of Battery in the First Degree, and Felony Committed with Commission of a Firearm. The Battery in the First Degree charge carries a sentence with the minimum of 10 to 40 years, or a life sentence. The firearm charge is an enhancement and carries a maximum of up to 15 years.

Kittinger shot Arkansas State Trooper Kyle Sheldon on April 1, 2018, during a routine traffic stop.