Kiwanis 3 on 3 set for September

Get ready to put your team together and lace up your sneakers, the Malvern Area Kiwanis will be hosting a 3 on 3 basketball tournament on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Boys and Girls Club, located at 1840 W. Moline St. The tournament is open to anyone ages 18 and up and teams must consist of three to four individuals. The entry fee for each team will be $100 and includes a T-shirt for each player. The deadline to register is August 28, 2019.

During the tournament, there will also be a free throw contest and three point contest. Entry fee for each contest is $5. Sign ups for these contests will take place on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission to the event is free and the concession stand will be open.

For more information contact Lauren McClard at (501) 467-1365. Official rules will be printed at a later date. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the youth of Hot Spring County.