Kiwanis Summer Market Postponed

During their business meeting on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the Malvern Area Kiwanis made the decision to postpone their Summer Market to December with their Holiday Market.

The Kiwanis Summer Market was originally scheduled for July 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new date for the Second Annual Kiwanis Holiday Market will be December 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also discussed during the Malvern Area Kiwanis business meeting was a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The tournament will be open to adults 18 years and older and will be held at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Boys and Girls Club on September 7, 2019. More details and information will be announced at a later date.

The Malvern Area Kiwanis meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sizzlin.