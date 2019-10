The Bismarck Lions (3-5, 1-4) couldn't hold on as they faced the Centerpoint Knights (7-1, 4-1) on Friday, October 25, 2019. The Knights defeated the Lions 41-20. The Lions now host Smackover (4-4, 3-2) next Friday, November 1, 2019. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Bismarck.