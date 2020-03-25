Lady Beavers Doddridge and McJunkins make all conference

The Glen Rose Lady Beavers’ basketball team had two members earn post season accolades for the 2019-2020 season.

Juniors Love Doddridge and Emma McJunkins earned 3A-5 All-Conference honors for their performance during the 2019-2020 basketball season. Doddridge and McJunkins lead the Lady Beavers to 12 wins during the season. The Lady Beavers finished with a 12-12 overall record and an 8-7 conference record. The Lady Beavers had conference wins against Haskell Harmony Grove, Jacksonville Lighthouse, Lisa Academy, Mayflower, and Baptist Prep. The Lady Beavers fell in the first round of the 3A-5 District Tournament to Baptist Prep.