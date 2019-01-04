Lady Cubs set for new year hoops hosting Ashdown, compete hard in Kameron Hale Invitational

This Monday, January 7, 2019 the Malvern Lady Cubs junior high basketball teams will return to the hardwood to tipoff the new year in action at home to host Ashdown at the Leopard Center.

Over the Christmas holiday break, the Malvern Lady Cubs ninth grade team competed in the 2018 Kameron Hale Invitational Jr. High Basketball Tournament hosted at Lake Hamilton high school and junior high gymnasiums.

The tournament was held on December 27-29, 2018.

The Lady Cubs battled in two fierce games for their tournament performances. In their opening game of tournament competition on Thursday, December 27, 2018 Malvern fell short in a close bout to Arkadelphia 21-16. Lynasia Moore led Malvern in scoring with a strong nine points. For their second game of tournament action, the Lady Cubs came up short of victory to host tourney team Lake Hamilton Jr. Lady Wolves. Moore led the Lady Cubs in scoring with four points.

Malvern Lady Cubs aim to finish the second half of the 2018-19 basketball season in a more productive way despite their slow start from the first two months of action in November and December 2018.

Malvern Jr. High girls basketball head coach Kristen Weigand with assistant coach Jacob Keeney continue to keep working with their teams strategy for progression during practice. Coach Weigand knows her team has provided hard work and effort thus far into the season and hope their production will lead to a strong finish once district tournament arrives in February.