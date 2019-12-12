Lady Cubs sparks to seven-point home win against Fountain Lake 17-10 in eighth grade hoops

The Malvern Lady Cubs eighth grade hoopsters took care of business in front of the hometown hoop fans at the Leopard Center to prevail in victory against the Fountain Lake Jr. Lady Cobras 17-10 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in junior high girls basketball action. For the game, Lady Cubs’ Chasney Cooper led scoring with nine points as the high-scorer for Malvern. Trinity Watkins, Alexis Hawkins, Nadia Mitchell and Gillian Heinley all contributed two points apiece.

Read more from this story in Saturday's December 7, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.