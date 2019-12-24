Lady Cubs stay close early in tough home loss to Nashville

The hometown Malvern Lady Cubs ninth grade girls basketball team returned to junior high hoop action on Thursday, December 12, 2019 to host the Nashville Jr. Lady Scrapperettes for competition at the Leopard Center. The Lady Cubs kept it close early in the first half, but the Jr. Lady Scrapperettes turned up their level of play in the second half to prevail over Malvern, 33-20. Read more from this story in Saturday's December 14, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.