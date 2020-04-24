Lady Indians earn postseason honors

The Poyen Lady Indians basketball team had three members earn postseason honors for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Seniors Kyla Puckett and Madison Yarbrough along with junior Madyson Edward’s earned 2A-5 All-conference honors.

For the 2019-2020 season, the Lady Indians placed second in the 2A-5 conference with their only two conference losses coming from conference champions Bigelow. The Lady Indians finished the season 21-5 overall and 12-2 in conference.

The Lady Indians were the number two seed in the 2A-5 District Tournament and played Bigelow in the finals. After losing to Bigelow in the tournament finals, the Lady Indians advanced to the 2A-Centrap Regional Tournament. The Lady Indians lost in the first round of the regional tournament to Conway Christian.

During the 2019-2020 season, the Lady Indians earned big wins against close county rivals. The Lady Indians defeated Bismarck, Magnet Cove, and Ouachita. In their final regular season game, the Lady Indians earned the 800th win for head coach Mickey Shaffer.