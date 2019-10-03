Lady Leopards battle hard to get the win over Magnolia, win 3-2

The Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team fought hard in front of their home crowd at the Leopard Center to start the month of October as they took on Magnolia on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

The Lady Leopards took Magnolia into five sets before getting the match victory 3-2. The win moves the Lady Leopards to 4-10 on the season and 4-3 in the 4A-West Conference.

The Lady Leopards took care of business in sets one and two, winning 25-22 in set one and 25-21 in set two. Magnolia fought back in set three to claim victory over the Lady Leopards 25-21. In set four, Magnolia barely edged out the Lady Leopards in a 25-23 win. In the final set, to 15, the Lady Leopards got hot and defeated Magnolia by five for a 15-10 victory.

Today, Thursday, October 3 the Lady Leopards will rematch Arkadelphia. Arkadelphia defeated the Lady Leopards earlier in the season, 3-0, in Arkadelphia. Matches begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Leopard Center. The ninth grade team will take the court first, followed by the junior varsity, and to finish out the night will be the Lady Leopards varsity team.