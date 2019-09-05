Lady Leopards clash with Lady Cobras

The Malvern Lady Leopards 9th grade, varsity, and junior varsity volleyball teams hosted the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras at the Leopard Center on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

All three Lady Leopards squads battled hard against the Lady Cobras, but were defeated.

The 9th grade Lady Leopards took the court first to clash with the Lady Cobras. The Lady Cobras defeated the Lady Leopards 2-0 in two sets. In set one, the Lady Leopards fell behind and lost 25-11. The Lady Leopards battled back in set two, but it wasn’t enough against the Lady Cobras. The Lady Cobras won set two 25-19.

The junior varsity Lady Leopards were on the court next and lost to the Lady Cobras 2-0 in two sets. In set one the Lady Cobras won 25-19. The momentum stayed with the Lady Cobras for set two as they won 25-9.

The varsity squad was the final team to take the court and were defeated by the Lady Cobras 3-0 in three sets. Both the Lady Leopards and Lady Cobras battled hard in the match. The Lady Cobras edged out the Lady Leopards 25-19 in set one, took full momentum in set two to win 25-12, and won 25-17 in set three. With the loss, the Lady Leopards drop to 0-3 on the season.

Next up— The 9th grade Lady Leopards will face Sheridan today, September 5, at 4:30 p.m. at the Leopard Center. The varsity Lady Leopards will be on the road for their next game against Arkadelphia to open 4A West Conference play. Start time is 3:30 p.m.