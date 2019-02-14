Lady Leopards end season falling to Mena at district tournament

To close out their tough year on the hardwood this week, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards senior high basketball team came up short of victory to the Mena Ladycats 46-33 in the opening round of the 7-4A District Tournament competition on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 hosted in Mena.

The Lady Leopards finished the season 5-18 overall and fifth in 7-4A Conference play at 4-8. Despite fall short from qualifying to compete in regionals this season, the Lady Leopards posted key victories during conference play to sweep their season meetings against Hope and Arkadelphia and topping Bearden at home for non-conference action.

Malvern Lady Leopards basketball Head Coach Cleveland Gordon with Assistant Coach Patricia Glover have observed improvement throughout their year of hoops for the 2018-19 season. Coach Gordon has had several key players battling through injuries most of the season and not having a healthy squad. But, the Lady Leopards displayed tough fights in several key losses in battles against Gurdon (56-55), Jessieville (32-29), Camden-Fairview (34-32), Fountain Lake (40-36), Mena (44-38 Jan. 22) and Bauxite (37-34) to showcase heartbreaking defeats this year.

The Lady Leopards had players post big individual performances of scoring in double-digits this season such as seniors' Tiaunica Henderson and Jasmyne Monk, along with Viktoria Jergenson, Kiya Mitchell and Kym Summerville.

The district tournament will conclude on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with the finals in Mena.