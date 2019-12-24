Lady Leopards fall in conference hoops hosting Mena
The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards came up short of victory on Friday, December 20, 2019 in their second home game of the season for 7-4A Conference play against the Mena Ladycats 48-19 at the Leopard Center. The Lady Leopards produced a productive defensive effort in first quarter play, but the Ladycats outscored Malvern 10-2. Despite Mena posting a double-digit scoring period the first quarter, Malvern received its spark by Diamond Ollison who scored the Lady Leopards lone basket in the quarter off a huge rebound for the put back off the big white square at the 3:59 mark, with Malvern trailing Mena, 7-2. The Ladycats came back to extend their lead with a basket at the 3:52 mark to lead Malvern 9-2. Then the Ladycats finished the period’s scoring by splitting a pair of free-throws from a trip to the charity stripe at the 1:03 mark to take an eight-point lead going into the second quarter.
