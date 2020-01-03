Lady Leopards go 1-2 in Goldfish Classic in Lonoke

LADY LEOPARDS TOURNEY HOOPS: Malvern Lady Leopards basketball head coach Cleveland Gordon provides a pep talk on the court to the team during a timeout from a recent game at the Leopard Center. The Lady Leopards finished 1-2 during senior high girls basketball action in the 2019 Goldfish Classic in Lonoke December 27-30, 2019 over the Christmas holiday break.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, January 3, 2020
Malvern, AR

The Malvern Lady Leopards represented their hometown on the road in senior high girls basketball action in Lonoke during the Christmas holiday break to compete in the 2019 Goldfish Classic December 27-30. The Lady Leopards finished the tournament 1-2 to prevail against the host tournament team Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits 55-50, but falling to Pocahontas and Stuttgart in the final two games of tournament competition.
