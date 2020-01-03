Lady Leopards go 1-2 in Goldfish Classic in Lonoke

The Malvern Lady Leopards represented their hometown on the road in senior high girls basketball action in Lonoke during the Christmas holiday break to compete in the 2019 Goldfish Classic December 27-30. The Lady Leopards finished the tournament 1-2 to prevail against the host tournament team Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits 55-50, but falling to Pocahontas and Stuttgart in the final two games of tournament competition.

Read more from this story in Saturday's January 4, 2020 MDR newspaper edition.