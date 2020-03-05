Lady Leopards softball starts season with a win, hold off Lake Hamilton 11-1

MALVERN‑ The bats were blazing as the Malvern Lady Leopards softball team opened the 2020 season against the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves Tuesday at Morrison Park.

The Lady Wolves opened the game with Emma Hayes hitting the ball over the fence for a home run. The Lady Leopards then stepped up offensively and defensively to shutout the Lady Wolves for the next five innings. The Lady Leopards went on to score 11 runs and win the matchup 11-1.

The win puts the Lady Leopards record at 1-0 overall as they prepare for the Poyen Tournament, that starts today, and facing cross-county rivals the Bismarck Lady Lions on Friday in Bismarck.