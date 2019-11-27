Lady Leopards stay close early, fall to Ashdown in Lakeside Classic

For their final performance on the hardwood in the Lakeside Classic, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards battled the Ashdown Lady Panthers in senior high girls basketball action on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Lakeside Athletic Complex.

The Lady Leopards came out strong in the first half, but the Lady Panthers pulled away with the spark in the second half to defeat Malvern, 55-27.

