Lady Leopards take on the Jessieville Lady Lions at the Leopard Center

The Malvern Lady Leopards 8th grade through varsity squads hosted the Jessieville Lady Lions at the Leopard Center on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The 8th graders took the court first and defeated the Lady Lions 2-0 in two sets. The 9th grade Lady Leopards were also able to defeat the Lady Lions 2-0 in two sets. The junior varsity Lady Leopards split two sets with the Lady Lions. The Lady Lions took set one 25-18. The Lady Leopards won set two 26-24. The Lady Leopards won after being down 23-19. The Lady Leopards tied the game at 23-23 before the Lady Lions scored the next point to retake the lead. The Lady Leopards came back again to defeat the Lady Lions by two points.

In varsity action between the Lady Leopards and Lady Lions, the Lady Lions were able to sweep the Lady Leopards 3-0. Both squads battled hard in all three sets, but the Lady Lions were able to edge out the Lady Leopards in the end. In set one, the Lady Lions won 25-22, set two the Lady Lions won 26-24, and in set three the Lady Lions won 25-20.

With the loss, the Lady Leopards fall to 1-5 on the season. The Lady Leopards junior varsity and varsity teams will be back in action today, September 19, as they face Mills University Studies at the Leopard Center at 4:30 p.m.