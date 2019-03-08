Lady Leopards topped by Nashville in conference home-opener

The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards battled tough and fierce for their home softball fans at Malvern National Bank Field at Morrison Park Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in defeat 14-4 for their season home-opener to rivals' the Nashville Scrapperettes.

The Lady Leopards had an early 6-0 deficit through the second inning, but Malvern sparked in the bottom of the third inning to rally back and scored four runs to trail Nashville 6-4. In the fourth inning, the Lady Scrapperettes answered back with five runs scored in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to secure the 10-run victory. The Lady Leopards made plays in the fourth and fifth innings, but fell short to come back despite competing in very cool temperatures in their first home game of the season.

Malvern softball head coach Darryl Baker observed areas in the Lady Leopards' performance that were productive, but feels the team needs to build more confidence to achieve some success. It's early, but coach Baker believes as the season progresses the Lady Leopards will make adjustments for improvement.

For the game, the Lady Leopards scored four runs on four hits. Class 4A ranked Nashville Lady Scrapperettes scored 14 runs on 13 hits. At the plate for Malvern, Abby Leming, Kym Summerville, Hannah Hunter (double) and Lexi Taylor each recorded a hit apiece. Summerville and Hunter each had two RBI's apiece to drive in scoring runs.

In the pitcher's circle, Hunter pitched four innings, allowed 10 hits, 11 runs, three walks and struck out three batters for her performance to bring some heat. Audrey Carr pitched one inning, allowed four hits, three runs, no walks and struck out one batter.

The Lady Leopards will return to conference play on the road today, March 8, 2019 at Mena for their first road battle on the diamond in league action against the Ladycats.