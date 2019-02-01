Lady Leopards victorious over Arkadelphia 48-25, sweep conf. series

After a slow first half start, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards took over in the second half to post a 48-25 road win against their rivals' the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Arkadelphia High School Gymnasium. The Lady Leopards sweep their 7-4A Conference series matchup against Arkadelphia. Malvern Lady Leopards continue league play on the road next week at De Queen Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

In first quarter action, Malvern and Arkadelphia matched each other scoring wise for a 6-6 tie to end opening period play. Jasmyne Monk split a pair free-throws to post Malvern's first point on the board at the 7:15 mark. Point guard Viktoria Jergenson drained a three-pointer, then swished a jumper from the field at the buzzer to spark Malvern's scoring in first quarter play. In the second, Malvern and Arkadelphia went back and forth in scoring for several lead changes throughout the period.

Following a Lady Badgers 7-6 lead at the 6:34 mark, Tiaunica Henderson knocked down a pair of free-throws for Malvern to give the Lady Leopards a 8-7 lead at the 6:03 mark. Down to the 3:13 mark, Henderson drained a trey from behind the arc, then went to the free-throw line and went 1-for-2 that gave Malvern a 12-10 advantage just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The Lady Badgers tied the game at 12-12 at the 2:28 mark, but Kym Summerville made her first trip to the charity stripe and sank 1 of 2 free-throws to give Malvern a 13-12 lead at the 2:10 mark. In the remaining two minutes of play in first half action, Malvern held a 15-14 lead with Haley Moore scoring a big basket in the paint for the Lady Leopards final field goal of the half. The Lady Badgers scored the last basket of the half with 30 seconds to take a slight 16-15 lead over Malvern at the break.

In the second half, Malvern came out with a big third quarter spark by outscoring Arkadelphia 16-4. Jergenson, Summerville, Jasmyne Monk and Henderson all provided the scoring in the period. Summerville had a scoring spree of eight points scored in the third that included a three-point play with the basket and fouled to connect on the free-throw. After three periods of action, Malvern led Arkadelphia 31-20. In the fourth quarter the Lady Leopards continued their pressure defense and held the Lady Badgers under double-digits with five points scored in the period. Malvern dropped 16 points once again in the period that displayed a trio of consecutive three-pointers swished from downtown by Henderson, Tiffany Monk and Summerville that led to a 20-point Lady Leopards advantage, 42-22 at the 3:16 mark.

In the final two minutes of action, Malvern scored six points with Jasymne Monk, Tiffany Monk and Jergenson all contributing a basket apiece to seal the Lady Leopard victory. For the game, Lady Leopards' Henderson led scoring with 13 points, Summerville dropped 12 points and Jergenson added 11 points for a triple-threat of double-figures. Jasmyne Monk and Tiffany Monk each scored five points apiece, and Moore finished with two points.