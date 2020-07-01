Lady Leopards volleyball selling tickets for Dorey’s Catfish

The Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team has partnered with Dorey’s Catfish to raise money for the 2020 volleyball teams.

Tickets for the fundraiser will be sold from now until July 17 and can be redeemed on July 24 at the Dorey’s Catfish food truck located in the Sears parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 and includes four pieces of catfish or chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, and a drink. Tickets can be purchased from any Malvern volleyball player. For more information contact Lady Leopards volleyball coach Trish Glover.