Lady Lions Golf is back-to-back State Champions

The Bismarck Lady Lions golf team is back-to-back State Champions after competing in the 2019 3A State Tournament on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

The Lady Lions golf team finished the state tournament match with a team score of 258, beating the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles who had a team score of 294.

The medalist of the round was Baptist Prep’s Bailey Dunston with a round of 71. Bismarck’s Makenna Norris was the runner-up medalist with a round of 82. The overall state qualifiers were Dunston of Baptist Prep, Norris of Bismarck, and Gloria Berry of Bismarck.

Those that made All-State were Dunston (Baptist Prep), Norris (Bismarck), Berry (Bismarck), Hannah Collie (Bismarck), Kelsey Taylor (Rosebud), Kaydra Fox (Centerpoint), Shelby Posey (Boonville), Kamryn Collier (Prescott), Hannah Nicholson (Newport), Ella Baker (Baptist Prep), and Jane Ross (CAC).

Bismarck Lady Lions results:

Hannah Collie, 89

Gloria Berry, 87

Makenna Norris, 82

Anna Cain, 100