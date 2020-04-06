Lady Lions Zia earns all-conference honors, Collie earns honorable mention

The Bismarck Lady Lions basketball team had one member earn all-conference honors for the 2019-2020 basketball season while another member was an honorable mention for all-conference honors.

Bismarck senior Alyssa Zia earned 3A-7 All-conference honors for her performance during the 2019-2020 basketball season. Receiving an honorable mention was Bismarck sophomore Hannah Collie. Zia and Collie were the leading scorers for the Lady Lions during the season. Combined, Zia and Collie led the Lady Lions in scoring through 17 games.

The Lady Lions went 7-19 overall for the 2019-2020 season and 4-8 in conference play. The Lady Lions had conference wins against Prescott, Genoa Central, and Smackover. The Lady Lions also defeated Hot Spring County rivals, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers.

The Lady Lions are coached by Brett Barber.