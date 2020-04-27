Lady Panthers earn post season honors

The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers basketball team finished the 2019-2020 basketball season with a 9-19 overall record and a 5-9 conference record in the 2A-5 conference.

The Lady Panthers were the seventh seed in the 2A-5 District Tournament and won their first round matchup to Hazen. The Lady Panthers were unsuccessful in round two and fell to Carlisle to finish the season.

The Lady Panthers found their groove in the middle of the season and went on a four-game win streak. The Lady Panthers defeated cross-county rivals Glen Rose and then defeated conference opponents Hazen, England, and Maumelle Charter.

For their efforts on the hardwood, four Lady Panthers were recognized. Senior Riley Green earned 2A-5 All-Conference honors as well as an honorable mention for 2A All-State. Also receiving all-conference honors was sophomore Karsen Davis. Senior Kaitlin Fletcher and junior Zoee Rednour were honorable mentions for all-conference honors.