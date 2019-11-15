Lady Warriors’ team-high 21 steals leads to dominant road victory at Nevada; victorious at home against Woodlawn

The Ouachita Lady Warriors displayed another top-notch performance on the road Friday, November 8, 2019 in their visit to Nevada County by defeating the Nevada Lady Jays 61-31 for the 30-point victory in senior high girls basketball action at Nevada High School Gymnasium.

As a team, the Lady Warriors totaled for an impressive 21 steals for productive team defense to showcase stout play defensively to lead them to a dominating victory against Nevada.

