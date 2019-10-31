Lady Warriors 2-1, pick up back to back wins to start hoops season

The Ouachita Lady Warriors have gotten their groove back on the winning trail to secure back to back home victories to start the 2019-2020 basketball season 2-1 on the AllCare Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. The Lady Warriors prevailed over Guy-Perkins 58-36 and Saline County Christian Homeschool of Benton 61-22. This Friday, November 1, 2019 the Lady Warriors return to home action to host Abundant Life at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

Read more from this story in Thursday's October 31, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.