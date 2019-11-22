Lady Warriors beat Blevins; spark to eight-game winning streak

Ouachita’s (32) Emma Williams hustles for the ball in the open court for possession to score while teammate (10) Lizzy Rowton trails behind during senior high girls basketball action against Blevins on Tuesday, November 19 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. Williams led the Lady Warriors with 17 points and Rowton dropped 13 points for double-figures in Ouachita’s win against Blevins, 52-32.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, November 22, 2019
Malvern, AR

The Ouachita Lady Warriors continue to have the spark on the hardwood for senior high girls basketball competition through mid-November for the first half of the 2019-2020 basketball season. The Lady Warriors extended their streak of wins Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home to prevail against the visiting Blevins Lady Hornets 52-32 to roll on an eight-game winning streak. The Lady Warriors remain unbeaten at home this season to create a productive home-court advantage on the AllCare Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
Read more from this story in Friday's November 22, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow