Lady Warriors beat Blevins; spark to eight-game winning streak

The Ouachita Lady Warriors continue to have the spark on the hardwood for senior high girls basketball competition through mid-November for the first half of the 2019-2020 basketball season. The Lady Warriors extended their streak of wins Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home to prevail against the visiting Blevins Lady Hornets 52-32 to roll on an eight-game winning streak. The Lady Warriors remain unbeaten at home this season to create a productive home-court advantage on the AllCare Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

