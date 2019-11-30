Lady Warriors cruise to nine-game winning streak defeating Mineral Springs in conference hoops

The hardwood has been good to the Ouachita Lady Warriors through the first half of the 2019-2020 basketball season. The Lady Warriors came out victorious on the road Friday, November 22, 2019 against the Mineral Springs Lady Hornets 50-31 in senior high girls basketball competition. The Lady Warriors’ victory put them at 9-1 overall and 3-0 in 1A-7 Conference play for am impressive nine-game winning streak. The Lady Warriors haven’t tasted a loss since their season-opener on October 22 against Sacred Heart, which was only a five-point defeat, 59-54.

