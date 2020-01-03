Lady Warriors finish runners-up in Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Tourney

The Ouachita Lady Warriors finished runners-up in the senior high girls basketball 2019 Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Tournament hosted at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court December 26-28, 2019— sponsored by Print Mania.

After sparking through the first two rounds of tournament play, the Lady Warriors topped Hermitage 65-36 in round one, then out-shined South Side Bee Branch 66-56 in the semifinals to advance to a must-see finals showdown as the host tourney team.

Read more from this story in Tuesday's December 31, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.