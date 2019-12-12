Lady Warriors move to 6-0 in conf.; prevail against Oden, Caddo Hills on road
By:
Gerren Smith
Thursday, December 12, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Ouachita Lady Warriors continue to keep themselves on the path of victory during league basketball action by coming out victorious on the road against Oden 58-50 and Caddo Hills 42-34 in recent 1A-7 Conference battles in senior high girls hoops competition. The Lady Warriors improve to 6-0 in conference and 14-2 overall.
