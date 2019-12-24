Lady Warriors post season-high win margin against Umpire 74-14; remain unbeaten in conf. at 7-0

The Ouachita Lady Warriors recorded their highest win margin of the season Tuesday, December 17, 2019 on the road against the Umpire Lady Wildcats 74-14 in 1A-7 Conference play for senior high girls basketball competition. The Lady Warriors secured a 60-point victory against Umpire to remain undefeated in conference at 7-0 and improve to 17-2 overall. The Lady Warriors are creating another streak of wins and currently have won four consecutive victories for a four-game winning streak.

Read more from this story in Friday's December 20, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.