Lady Warriors post season-high win margin against Umpire 74-14; remain unbeaten in conf. at 7-0
By:
Gerren Smith
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Ouachita Lady Warriors recorded their highest win margin of the season Tuesday, December 17, 2019 on the road against the Umpire Lady Wildcats 74-14 in 1A-7 Conference play for senior high girls basketball competition. The Lady Warriors secured a 60-point victory against Umpire to remain undefeated in conference at 7-0 and improve to 17-2 overall. The Lady Warriors are creating another streak of wins and currently have won four consecutive victories for a four-game winning streak.
