Lady Warriors second half rally falls short in season opener to Sacred Heart, 59-54

The Ouachita Lady Warriors came up short of victory on the road to tipoff the 2019-2020 senior high girls basketball season to Sacred Heart, 59-54 in Morrilton Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in their season-opener. For the game, Lady Warriors’ Lizzy Rowton and newcomer, freshman Emma Williams led scoring with 17 points apiece for a duo of double-figures.

