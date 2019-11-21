Lady Warriors top BHG Lady Cardinals 60-54

The Ouachita Lady Warriors continue to stay on the winning trail in senior high girls basketball action for the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Warriors came out victorious on the road Friday, November 15, 2019 against the Haskell Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals of Benton 60-54 in a close encounter on the hardwood. The victory extended the Lady Warriors winning streak to seven consecutive wins since October 25.

