Lady Warriors top Hermitage 65-36 to advance in Herb Russell Invitational 2019

The Ouachita Lady Warriors defeated the Hermitage Lady Hermits 65-39 Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the first round of the 2019 Herb Russell Invitational hosted at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. The Lady Warriors have advanced to the semifinals to face South Side Bee Branch tonight, December 27 at 6 p.m. The finals in the senior high girls bracket will be Saturday, December 28 with tipoff at 6 p.m.