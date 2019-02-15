Lady Warriors topped by Kirby in district tourney semifinals

For another tough battle on the hardwood in senior high girls basketball action, the Ouachita Lady Warriors came up short to the Kirby Lady Trojans 45-31 in the girls 1A-7 District Tournament on Thursday, February 14, 2019 hosted at Kirby High School.

This was the third encounter for the Lady Warriors and Kirby to face off this season with the Lady Trojans winning all season meetings. The Lady Warriors provided a valuable effort, but fell short of victory.

For the game, Lady Warriors' Lizzy Rowton led scoring with 11 points and snatched six rebounds off the glass for double-figures. Kinzy Pasley dropped eight points with four rebounds and dished out four assists.

Despite the loss and exit out of district tournament action, the Lady Warriors will continue more play on the hardwood next week to qualify to compete in the girls regionals next week hosted in Bradley.

Ouachita Lady Warriors Head Coach Corey Brown looks forward to the challenge for his team to finish strong for the opportunity to compete at the Class 1A state tournament. Coach Brown with the Lady Warriors have a few days off from action to prepare to make a strong run in the regionals tournament to keep their state tourney hopes alive for the 2018-19 basketball season.

The Lady Warriors are 27-9 overall.