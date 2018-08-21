Last chance to apply for a special private land dove hunt opportunity

LITTLE ROCK – In addition to public dove fields currently being prepared for the upcoming dove season, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked out a special deal with a landowner in Lonoke County to provide a managed dove hunt on a private sunflower field open to members of the public.

The application period was announced in the Aug. 7 edition of Arkansas Wildlife Weekly, and many people have applied for their shot at some wingshooting with premium hunting potential. Twenty permits will be issued for each weekend during September, beginning Sept. 1, and all applicants who draw a spot will be allowed to bring one guest to hunt with them. But time to apply is running out. The application period ends at midnight Aug. 22.

To apply, visit the AGFC's licensing system through the link below. Enter your information, and then choose the WMA Permits tab to find the Dove Permit Draw. Choose your preference of weekends to hunt and apply. Applications require a $5 nonrefundable application fee, which helps offset the cost of the field lease and the application system.

Small Game Coordinator Clifton Jackson visited the field recently and commented on the outstanding crop of sunflowers. And, he noted, the reservoir that was being built west of the field has been completed.

“Last year at this field, the dove presence was steady throughout the hunts, Jackson said. "They didn’t cooperate all the time as far as moving around, but we intend to implement a few more management practices to enhance opportunities, mostly in how we prepare the field before the hunts.”

Applicants will be notified later this week if they have drawn a permit. But time is running out on this special opportunity to get in on a top-quality dove hunt.