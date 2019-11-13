Law enforcement on scene at Page and Olive streets

UPDATE — Malvern Police Department confirms that a deceased female was located in a parking lot at the corner of Olive Street and Page Avenue on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

No foul play is suspected at this time, although the case is still under investigation.

The body has been sent to the crime lab for exact cause of death.

ORIGINAL — The exact nature of this scene is not known at this time. Law enforcement have placed crime scene tape around an area near the Olive Street and Page Avenue junction.

Social media posts report that a deceased person was found this morning but there has been no confirmation from law enforcement yet. This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released when available.