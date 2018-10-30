Lawsuit claims Rushing ineligible for elected office

On Monday, October 29, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against District 26 State Representative Laurie Rushing alleging she does not currently reside in the district she is claiming to represent, therefore making her ineligible to run for a third term.

According to the complaint filed Monday, plaintiffs are five citizens of Hot Spring and Garland Counties, Michaele McMillian, Tom Dillard, Kay Hughes, Tyler Draper and Crystal Harvey. Attorneys are Terry P. Diggs and Ray Baxter.

A hearing has been set for Friday, November 2 at 9 a.m. in Hot Spring County Circuit Court, the honorable Judge Chris E Williams will be presiding. According to Diggs, the lawsuit seeks for the judge to rule on behalf of the plaintiffs by ruling Rushing ineligible to hold the office of State Representative District 26. Plaintiffs are seeking for the judge to order the county clerks to not count any votes cast for Rushing in the November election.

Rushing is currently seeking a third term as District 26 State Representative in the November 6 election. She is running against Democratic Candidate Alan Hughes. Hughes is also the AFL-CIO President of Operations and Management.

Arkansas Constitution requires that members of the House of Representatives reside in the county or district they are seeking election in for one year before the election.

The affidavit claims that Rushing continues to list a Cannon Ridge Point address in Hot Springs as her primary residence but that she separated from her husband in January 2017 and that he lived in the home until it was sold in November 2017.

The affidavit also claims that Rushing rented an apartment at Capitol Hill Apartments in Little Rock, which it is not uncommon for Legislatures to lease apartments near the capitol to use during Legislative session.

The plaintiffs believe that Rushing has resided at the Capitol Hill Apartments since January 2017, the complaint included a copy of the lease which showed she had leased the apartment through November 2018.