Learn Dutch Oven cooking this weekend

Lake Catherine State Park is hosting a Dutch Oven Workshop on Saturday, November, second, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The workshop will explore the rich history of the Dutch oven and give participants the opportunity to prepare several different recipes using this time-honored cooking method. The $30 workshop registration fee includes the instructional workshop, workshop manual, a full meal, and a coupon worth 20 percent off any Dutch oven items for the day of the workshop at our state park visitor center. Space is limited so call today to reserve your spot.

For more information, please contact Lake Catherine State Park at (501)844-4176 or by email at steve.donahou@arkansas.gov