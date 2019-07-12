Learning about Herpetology

Evan and Ian Barlow were excited to share their knowledge of herpetology with members of the Malvern Rotary Club on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The two are 8-years old and have been studying reptiles (herpetology) for 4 years.

Evan presented his corn snake, Gloria to the group. He explained that the reptiles are cold blooded, which means they cannot warm themselves. Gloria is 4 years old and about 3 1/2 feet long, according to Evan. He also noted that Gloria can live to be 20 years old.

According to Evan Gloria’s diet consists of mice, frogs, lizards. Although Gloria’s breed can eat snakes, Evan said that he does not feed her other snakes became she is a small snake.

Ian presented his bearded dragon, named Archie (Beardo). He explained how to approach the large reptile, noting that they recognize their owners and can be aggressive to strangers. Ian told Rotarians that the bearded dragons will sometimes puff up, making them look larger.

Ian also said that sometimes the dragons will eat their shedded skin, which is a good source of calcium.

Rotarians quizzed the boys about their snake knowledge. The two were able to identify dangerous snakes and other reptiles and where those could be found. They informed Rotarians about the six venomous snakes in North America and which ones were found in Arkansas.

Malvern Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Western Sizzlin.