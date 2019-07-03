Leopard football welcomes trio Brown, Finley and Pennington to coaching staff

While the entire state of Arkansas is making adjustments in preparation for the upcoming 2019 season on the gridiron, the hometown Malvern Leopards football program will welcome a few new faces to their coaching staff on the sidelines.

The future definitely looks bright for the Malvern Leopards football team this upcoming 2019 football season. The Leopards are under new direction in their football program with the hiring of new head football coach J.D. Plumlee, who spent the previous two seasons coaching at Fountain Lake. Plumlee is pleased to have some additions to the coaching staff in the Leopards’ football program.

Nick Finley, Aaron Pennington and Cameron Brown all have been hired and added to the assistant football coaching staff for Malvern. The trio of coaches’ Finley, Pennington and Brown bring some favorable style and expertise of football to the Leopards program from their coaching experience and background. Plumlee is excited to have these coaches on board and will work well with the returning coaches from the Leopards football coaching staff last season.

See more of this story in Wednesday's MDR.