Leopards’ duo Braxton Allen and Christian Warren named recipients of the MaxPreps Winning Connections Award presented by Suddenlink by Altice
By:
Gerren Smith
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Malvern, AR
On Friday, October 18, 2019 two Malvern hometown standouts — junior, Braxton Allen and senior, Christian Warren received national recognition as an outstanding duo on the gridiron for their productive performance as members of the Malvern Leopards football team during the 2019 season.
