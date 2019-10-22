Leopards’ duo Braxton Allen and Christian Warren named recipients of the MaxPreps Winning Connections Award presented by Suddenlink by Altice

NATIONAL RECOGNITION: Pictured, Malvern Leopard football players junior quarterback Braxton Allen and senior wide receiver Christian Warren with Malvern head coach JD Plumlee. Honorees Allen and Warren were named the winners of the MaxPreps Winning Connections Award presented by Suddenlink by Altice on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Gerren Smith
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Malvern, AR

On Friday, October 18, 2019 two Malvern hometown standouts — junior, Braxton Allen and senior, Christian Warren received national recognition as an outstanding duo on the gridiron for their productive performance as members of the Malvern Leopards football team during the 2019 season.
Read more in Tuesday's October 22, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

