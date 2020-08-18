Leopards back on the greens; host Warriors, others

The Malvern golf team was back on the greens at the Malvern Country Club Monday. The Leopards and Lady Leopards hosted DeQueen, Hope, Fountain Lake and Ouachita.

The Leopards placed first with a team score of 123. DeQueen placed second with a team score of 148 while Fountain Lake placed third with a score of 154. Hope finished with a team score of 163 and Ouachita finished with a team score of 177.

The Lady Leopards also finished first with a team score of 159. DeQueen placed second with a score of 167 and Ouachita placed third with a score of 201.

For individual scores check out Wednesday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.