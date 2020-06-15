Leopards beat Bearden

The Malvern Leopards Sr. Babe Ruth Summer League team won their first game Friday as they took on Bearden at Morrison Park.

The Leopard had an impressive first inning against Bearden that sealed the win in five innings 14-2. The Leopards had 14 runs on four hits in their game against Bearden.

In the top of the first inning, the Leopards got three easy outs. The first out came off a fly ball that was caught by Malvern’s Jacobe Hart in the outfield. The second came from a strikeout by Malvern pitcher Cole Carey and the third out was from second baseman Chace McAlister.

Hart was the leadoff batter in the bottom of the first and started Malvern’s 11-run inning. Hart was walked to base then Logan Paul and Braxton Allen loaded the bases for Tyson Cooper’s at bat. An error by the Bearden catcher brought in Hart for the Leopard’s first run. Cooper then had a base hit that brought in Carter Martin, a courtesy runner for Paul, for an RBI. Another error by the Bearden catcher brought Allen in for the third score before Christian Warren brought in Cooper with the RBI. Warren scored the fifth run for the Leopards before Bearden got their first out. But the Leopards didn’t stop there and added another six runs to their total with Malaki Asher, Robert Bowman, McAlister, Hart, Martin and Allen each crossing home plate. For the first inning, the Leopards recorded 11 runs on three hits and left one man on base.

The second inning went scoreless as both teams had three easy outs. Bearden came back in the top of the third inning to score one run to trail 11-1. Bearden then held the Leopards to three batters up with three quick outs in the bottom of the third.

The bottom of the fourth inning was the next time either team was able to score. The Leopards scored three runs in the inning to take a 14-1 lead over Bearden. Cooper, Warren and Carey scored the last runs for the Leopards in the fourth. The Leopards recorded three runs on one hit and left on man on base in the fourth.

Allen finished the game on the mound for the Leopards he allowed one run on no hits and had two strikeouts in the final inning. Bearden was able to score one run in the top of the fifth inning after an error by the Leopards.