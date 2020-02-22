Leopards become District Champions, defeat Nashville 71-69

The Malvern Leopards became the 4A-7 District Champions after defeating the Nashville Scrappers 71-69 in the district tournament championship match held at the Leopard Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The Leopards will now travel to Crossett for the 4A South Regional Tournament. Regional Tournament play begins on Wednesday, February 26 and runs through Saturday, February 29. For full details on the Leopards win against Nashville check out the Tuesday, February 25 edition of the Malvern Daily Record.