Leopards break losing streak against Beavers

Malvern’s Marquez “Bud” Johnson (8) tries to escape the grasp of Glen Rose’s Gavin Chaney (32) during the Leopards and Beavers game on Friday, September 7, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.
By: 
Alexis Meeks
Sports Editor
Saturday, September 7, 2019
Malvern, AR

It was a tough bout between the Malvern Leopards and Glen Rose Beavers Friday, September 6, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.
The Leopards were able to get the win 20-7 over the Beavers to break a 14 game losing streak that spanned over two seasons. “The seniors haven’t won a game in 14 games going back to their sophomore year,” Head Coach J. D. Plumlee said. “We were 0-10 and we’ve grinded. It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.”
