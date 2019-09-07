Leopards break losing streak against Beavers

It was a tough bout between the Malvern Leopards and Glen Rose Beavers Friday, September 6, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.

The Leopards were able to get the win 20-7 over the Beavers to break a 14 game losing streak that spanned over two seasons. “The seniors haven’t won a game in 14 games going back to their sophomore year,” Head Coach J. D. Plumlee said. “We were 0-10 and we’ve grinded. It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.”

